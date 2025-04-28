Windsor Fire crews are on scene of an amonia leak on Elliott Street West.

Crews were called to the 1000-blook Monday afternoon.

Elm St. is closed north and southbound and Crawford is shut down from College Ave. to Wyandotte St.

Fire officials say nearby buildings have been evacuated.

Residents are asked to close all windows if living in the vicinity.

