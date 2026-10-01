Have you seen her? Woman sought after senior allegedly assaulted outside church

Windsor police officers are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect after an alleged unprovoked assault on an elderly woman on Mercer Street. (Source: Windsor police)

Windsor police officers are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect after an alleged unprovoked assault on an elderly woman outside a church.

Officers responded to a report of an assault in the 700 block of Mercer Street shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 25,.

Investigators say they learned that an unknown woman approached the victim outside the church, assaulted her, and choked her without provocation.

The suspect then fled the area on foot.The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Suspect description

The suspect is described as a white female believed to be in her 30s, with a heavy build, brown and red hair, and tattoos. At the time of the incident, she was wearing a grey tank top, a brown belt bag, a pink backpack, and a long black-and-white plaid skirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.