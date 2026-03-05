The 4th annual Hats on For Healthcare Radiothon runs today at Windsor Regional Hospital.

The Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation, in partnership with Bell Media, will host the radiothon in support of the 17th Annual Hats On For Healthcare, presented by Greg Monforton and Partners.

This 12-hour event at the Met Campus aims to raise $100,000 for critical medical equipment and specialized programs and will be broadcasted live on AM800 CKLW, Virgin 93.9 and 89X from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Supporters can direct their contributions to any of 40 different hospital programs, including Cardiology, Oncology, and Pediatrics.

Those looking to donate can call in during the broadcast at 519-985-2656, visit the Met Campus in person, or donate online.

Over the past 16 years, the Hats On For Healthcare campaign has raised over $700,000 to date for hospital programs.

Hats On for Healthcare takes place from March 1 to 31, 2026.

The community is also encouraged to take part in Hat Day on March 11.