Five years after Harvey Weinstein's original MeToo trial delivered a searing reckoning for one of Hollywood's most powerful figures, the ex-studio boss is on trial again after an appeals court threw out his landmark rape conviction.

Opening statements are set for Wednesday in a trial that could take six weeks. Weinstein's retrial is happening at the same Manhattan courthouse as the 2020 trial and two accusers from that trial are expected to testify again.

Weinstein's retrial is playing out at a different cultural moment than the first, and along with the charges being retried, he faces an additional charge based on an allegation from a woman who wasn't a part of the first case.