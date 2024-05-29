NEW YORK - Harvey Weinstein is expected to return to a New York court as he faces a retrial of his landmark MeToo-era rape case in a matter of months.

The fallen movie mogul has a court hearing Wednesday to address issues related to the retrial, which is slated for sometime after Labor Day.



The hearing takes place in the same Manhattan courthouse where former President Donald Trump is currently on trial and where Weinstein was originally convicted in 2020.



Prosecutors last week also accused Weinstein's lawyer of making public statements intended to intimidate a potential witness.



They're asking a judge to remind lawyers not to disparage potential witnesses.

