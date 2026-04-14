Harvey Weinstein is going on trial again on a rape charge in New York City, after years of MeToo infamy, legal peril and prison.

Jury selection is set to start as early as Tuesday in the onetime movie mogul's latest retrial.

For the third time, jurors will weigh whether he raped a woman in a Manhattan hotel in 2013.

This time, jurors will weigh only one charge based on one accuser, rather than the array of allegations aired at Weinstein's previous trials in New York and Los Angeles. The Oscar-winning producer denies all the claims.