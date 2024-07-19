NEW YORK - Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to appear in a New York court ahead of a planned retrial on rape and sexual assault charges.

The former Hollywood movie mogul's pretrial hearing Friday in Manhattan criminal court will address issues related to evidence in the case, including text messages.



New York's highest court threw out Weinstein's 2020 conviction earlier this year, ruling that the original trial judge unfairly allowed testimony against him based on allegations that weren't part of the case.



Weinstein had been convicted of rape in the third degree for an attack on an aspiring actress and of forcing himself on a TV and film production assistant in 2006.



He has denied any wrongdoing.

