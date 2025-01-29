NEW YORK - Harvey Weinstein is due back in court.

Judge Curtis Farber is expected to decide Wednesday when the disgraced movie mogul's MeToo retrial will start.

He will also decide whether it will include an allegation involving a woman who wasn't in the original case.

Weinstein wants the extra charge thrown out. The 72-year-old disgraced movie mogul argues through his lawyers that Manhattan prosecutors only brought it to bolster their case with a third accuser.

New York's highest court overturned his 2020 conviction on rape and sexual assault charges involving two women.

Farber ruled in October to combine the new indictment and existing charges into one trial.