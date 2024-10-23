NEW YORK - Harvey Weinstein is due back in court in New York for a hearing ahead of his retrial on rape charges stemming from his landmark MeToo case.

Judge Curtis Farber is expected to address a request from prosecutors at Wednesday's hearing to consolidate the two sex crime cases Weinstein faces in New York into a single trial this year.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office has argued in court filings that holding separate trials would be inefficient and waste judicial resources.

Weinstein's lawyers have argued in court filings that the cases should remain separate.

They said prosecutors are attempting to expand the scope of the retrial.