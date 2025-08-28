A Harrow man is $1-million richer.

Mark Keltika said "yes" to the $1 Encore and matched all seven numbers in exact order in the June 15 Lotto 6/49 draw to win $1-million.

Keltika, who is an electrician, has been buying lottery tickets for a number of years and typically plays in the Lotto 6/49.

He says it was the morning of Father's Day when he checked his ticket and couldn't believe he had won - saying the most he's ever won was $50.

The father of four says his wife was in disbelief of the win.

Keltika says with his winnings he plans to take care of his finances, pay off his mortgage, and prepare for a comfortable retirement - adding they may buy a pool with the winnings as well.

Encore offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There are two Encore draws every day.