One of Ontario's oldest country fairs returns to the region this weekend.

The Harrow Fair will kick off this afternoon and will run until Sunday evening.

The fair will see a wide range of activities, contests, competitions for adults and children, among much more.

The fair will offer a midway, live entertainment, livestock shows, a teddy bear parade, lawn tractor races, rooster crowing contests, a church service on Sunday morning, and returning this year after 20 years is outhouse races.

The annual pie action will return. Last year's auction saw a record-breaking $117,500 raised for the John McGivney Children's Centre.

Emma Denotter, Director on the Harrow Fair Board, says there's a range of family-friendly events.

"Obviously our Saturday parade leaving the Research Station begins at 11 a.m., and then Sunday we do have a new event this year - we're bringing back after 20-some years we have outhouse races."

She says the fair brings in a number of tourists to the area.

"We have some people from Toronto who are entering, I know in the past we've had people enter from Michigan, so it is something that families definitely gather at the Harrow Fair and we do get a lot of tourists which is great for our area."

Denotter says there's some fan favourite events.

"Our event such as the pie auction, like last year we raised over $117,000 for the John McGivney Centre, so we're definitely looking forward to that again and giving back to the John McGivney Centre."

Carson Janik will perform Thursday night, Buck Twenty will hit the stage on Friday, followed by Gord Bamford on Saturday and Lauren Victoria will perform Sunday afternoon.

The Harrow Fair first kicked off in 1854 and has been running every year since.

Tickets for the fair and the event schedule can be found by clicking here.