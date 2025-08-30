A substantial amount of money has been raised for the John McGivney Children's Centre thanks to a local pie auction.

The Harrow Fair is underway this weekend with a range of festivities taking place during the event - including the annual Brad and Joanne Stannard Memorial Pie Auction.

The auction was held on Thursday afternoon, where a record-breaking $118,150 was raised in support of the John McGivney Centre.

Last year's auction saw $117,500 raised.

These funds will help provide specialized pediatric rehabilitation services for children and youth with physical, neurological, and developmental needs.

Cathy Mombourquette, Manager of Fundraising at John McGivney Children's Centre, says it was overwhelming to hear the news.

"When all of the team - the volunteers - were totalling, and then they came out of their room where it's a closed area and they come out with the total... I had tears in my eyes, and so did the other pie auction volunteers. It was just an incredible feeling."

She says these funds will go a long way.

"Demand for pediatric rehabilitation services continues to rise in Windsor-Essex, so these funds are going to help us maintain and expand programs that our families can access the care they need, when they need it."

Mombourquette says it's incredible to see how the community steps up every year.

"It was the Stannard family that started the auction, and the first auction raised $350 to go towards what was then Red Cross - that was a long time ago. And ever since, every single year it's grown."

She says they can't thank the endless volunteers who work at the Harrow Fair to make this all possible.

This partnership between the Harrow Fair and the John McGivney Children's Centre has been ongoing for over 25 years.

The Harrow Fair will run until Sunday evening.

A schedule of the fair events can be found by clicking here.