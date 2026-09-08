Harrow Fair pie auction raises $108,000

The results are in for the Harrow Fair pie auction.

This year, the event raised $108,000 for the John McGivney Children’s Centre (JMCC).

The auction of the coconut/raspberry pie was postponed on Thursday because of severe weather and was held on Friday.

The tradition began 30-years ago and the funds will support JMCC programs and services for children and youth with disabilities and special needs, and their families across Windsor-Essex.

“The amount of work that goes into making the Pie Auction happen every year is remarkable, and this year the Harrow Fair team and volunteers faced the added challenge of having to reorganize the event following the severe weather,” said Jennifer Jovanovski, CEO of the John McGivney Children’s Centre. “We are so thankful to the Stannard family, the Harrow Fair, the Colchester South and Harrow Agricultural Society, the volunteers, pie makers, bidders and everyone who came together to make the evening such an incredible success.”

Last year, the auction raised a record breaking $118,000.

The Harrow Fair wrapped up on Sunday.