Kamala Harris and Donald Trump made their case to American voters during a debate in Philadelphia, during which the Democratic U.S. vice president and former Republican U.S. president laid out different visions for America's future.

Tuesday’s matchup saw Harris push forcefully against the former president on his record, while also prodding at Trump's crowd sizes and 2020 loss to President Joe Biden.



While Trump said he thought it was his best debate performance, Harris was ultimately rewarded at the end of the night with an endorsement from pop juggernaut Taylor Swift.



It's a stark contrast to the first presidential debate in June, where Trump easily dominated an unclear and uneasy performance by Joe Biden, which ultimately led to the president dropping from the race.



Tuesday’s debate could also prove to be a pivotal moment, capping off a tumultuous summer that has included an assassination attempt of the former president and a wholly reimagined Democratic ticket.



The race to the White House remains razor thin, and experts say many would-be voters are just starting to tune in to the campaigns.



Pennsylvania, where the debate took place, has become the forefront battleground state, where both parties are trying to gain favour. Trump took it in 2016 before it swung back to Biden in 2020 — both by narrow margins.



At a watch party a few blocks from where the debate was taking place, Matthew Lamorgese, chairman of the Philadelphia Young Republicans, said he believes voters know they can count on Trump's record.



"Under Donald Trump, we had a strong economy, low inflation, and a secure border," Lamorgese said. "We had world peace… That's what you are going to see."



Experts say Harris has proven a problematic opponent for Trump so far on the campaign trail. Lamorgese said he wasn't worried about the vice-president's performance against the Republican former president.



"Kamala has a different set of issues but issues nonetheless," Lamorgese said.



Trump criticized Harris' record, her changing stance on issues like fracking, and also attempted to directly link the vice-president to Biden policies.



Harris stayed focused and gave clear answers throughout the more than 90-minute debate. She also used her face and body to demonstrate when she thought statements from Trump were absurd or wrong, including the former president's unsubstantiated claims that immigrants in Ohio are eating their neighbours' dogs and cats.



"I think she gave a killer performance," said Saleena Temple, who attended a Democrat-organized watch party.



"I appreciate how she addressed him and put him in his place but in a tactful manner, a professional manner, a political manner. She looked presidential."

