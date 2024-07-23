WASHINGTON - Vice President Kamala Harris is making her first visit to a battleground state after locking up enough support from Democratic delegates to win her party's nomination to challenge former President Donald Trump, two days after President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid.

As the Democratic Party continues to coalesce around her, Harris is traveling to Milwaukee, where she will hold her first campaign rally since she launched her campaign Sunday with Biden's endorsement.



Harris has raised more than $100 million since Sunday afternoon, and scored the backing of Democratic officials and political groups.

