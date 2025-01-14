If you want to hang out or use the restroom at Starbucks, you're going to have to buy something.

Starbucks on Monday said it was reversing a long-standing policy that invited everyone into its stores.

A new code of conduct to be posted in all company-owned North American stores also bans discrimination or harassment, consumption of outside alcohol, smoking, vaping, drug use and panhandling.

The company says the new rules are designed to help prioritize paying customers.

They reverse a 2018 decision to open stores and restrooms to all after the highly publicized arrest of two Black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks where they'd come for a business meeting.