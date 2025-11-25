Get ready for very strong wind across Windsor-Essex and much of Ontario.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement warning of southwesterly wind gusts up to 90km/h starting Wednesday morning and ending Thursday.

The weather agency says power outages are possible, high-sided vehicles will be pushed around and loose objects may be blown away.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a Shoreline Conditions Statement for the Lake Erie Shoreline including Pelee Island warning of damage from wave impact and debris being thrown as well as a risk of flooding.

ERCA says the wind direction will also begin to shift to out of the west southwest and then west overnight into Thursday, when it will begin to gradually decrease.

The advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday.