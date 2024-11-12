Windsor police are searching for a supect following three armed robberies on Monday.

Police were first called to a convenience store in the 300 block of Shepherd Street West just before 8 p.m.

They say, after selecting items, a suspect approached the register, allegedly displayed a handgun, and demanded money from the cashier. The suspect then fled with both cash and goods.

Shortly after, officers were called to a similar armed robbery at a convenience store in the 1100 block of Erie Street West.

An employee was threatend with a firearm and a suspect demanded cash before fleeing.

Around 8:30 p.m., a third armed robbery call came in at a convenience store in the 1700 block of Ottawa Street.

A suspect again brandished a gun and demanded money from the cashier before fleeing with the cash.

There were no physical injuries reported.

Investigators believe the same suspect is believed to be responsible for all three incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830.