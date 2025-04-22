April has been a busy month for Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers at the Ambassador Bridge.

According to CBSA, there were three weapon seizures at the bridge between April 11 and April 14.

CBSA says on April 11, a switchblade was seized from a U.S. resident and the individual received a $500 penalty.

On April 14, officers seized a firearm, two over-capacity magazines, a switchblade and 180 rounds of ammunition were seized from a U.S. resident.

CBSA says the individual was arrested, paid a $2,000 penalty and was returned to the United States.

Also on April 14, officers seized another switchblade from a U.S. resident. The individual received a $500 fine.

CBSA says there were also handgun seizures at the Peace Bridge and the Rainbow Bridge during the same time period.