A seizure at the Ambassador Bridge.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson has confirmed the seizure took place on December 30, 2024.

A handgun, 19 rounds of ammunition, and just over 15 grams (15.12) of marijuana was seized.

CBP states that the items were found from a U.S. citizen during an outbound commercial vehicle enforcement operation.

The traveler - who is a commercial truck driver - was not charged and was released without further incident.

CBP states that officers routinely conduct these outbound enforcement operations to help prevent the illegal exportation of illegal drugs, firearms, and currency.