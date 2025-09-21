A Girls Night Out in Handbag Heaven: Handbags for Housing will make its annual return next month.

The event, held by the Do Good Divas, will take place on October 30.

The event will once again feature live entertainment, dining, and a silent auction of hundreds of designer handbags.

For the third year in a row, the proceeds raised during the event will benefit Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex in supporting their mission to build affordable homes for local families.

Last year's event raised $30,000 for Habitat for Humanity.

Gale Simko-Hatfield, President of Do Good Divas, says this is the third year they'll be supporting the local Habitat for Humanity.

"We love that the money stays in our community, and makes it better for everyone. To be able to provide safe, and affordable housing is a benefit to our whole community... not just to the one family that's going to be moving in."

She says it's not just the auction for the handbags.

"There's going to be dinner and live music, and all night long women will be bidding in a silent auction for purses that have been donated by retailers, and businesses, and caring individuals from the community. So, there's a wide assortment of purses."

Simko-Hatfield says it's a well loved event.

"It's just a really good night of fun, it's not formal, it's just come after work and have a great time with your gal pals."

Do Good Divas was established as a non-profit organization in 2007 and they launched the event for the first time that year.

Over $800,000 has been raised to date from this event alone.

More information on the event can be found on the Do Good Divas website.