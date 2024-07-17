A Girls Night Out in Handbag Heaven: Handbags for Housing is returning again this year.



The event held by the Do Good Divas, in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex, will make its return for their 16th year on October 24 at the Giovanni Caboto Club.

Handbags for Housing will feature a silent auction of over 300 brand new bags, including designer, classic, vintage, and more.

The evening will also feature live music, a meal, and the chance to bid on a number of handbags.

Proceeds from this event will directly benefit Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex in supporting their mission to build affordable homes for local families.

Lindsay Lovecky, Vice-President of the Do Good Divas, says it was a great partnership with Habitat for Humanity last year.

"We thought another year and given the times that we're in that affordable homes were a very good choice for us. Everything does stem from having an affordable, and healthy, and safe place to live, so Habitat for Humanity did such a great job with us last year, we just thought it was fitting to continue on that partnership this year."



She says there will plenty of bags being auctioned.



"About 300 brand new handbags of all sorts, it could be purses, totes, backpacks, basically anything you could think of that you can carry as a bag we would have it there."



Lovecky says around 400 people attended last year, and they're hoping to have 600 people this year.



"We thought this year we'd like to push tickets more. We had a really good attendance last year, but tickets are our number one focus because the more people, the more exciting that the live and silent auctions go. So we would like to see that grow a bit, and with that, obviously the amount that we can donate will just naturally grow with that too."

Last year's event raised $20,000, significantly aiding the construction of two homes in Windsor's west side.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on the Habitat for Humanity or the Do Good Divas websites.