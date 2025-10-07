A local philanthropist is giving back this Thanksgiving to a non-profit organization in Windsor.

Sam Sinjari recently donated all the ingredients needed for a Thanksgiving dinner at Hand in Hand Support.

He donated turkeys, ham, potatoes, seasonal vegetables and desserts to the organization.

Sinjari says men in the home will be preparing the meal themselves, in keeping with the program’s focus on personal growth, community, and accountability.

He says he wanted to make Thanksgiving special for the residents of the home.

"Thanksgiving is about family, and not everyone has a home to go to, and this was my way of giving them that feeling because if you can help, you should, and I'm just doing my part," he says.

Sinjari says Hand in Hand Support is a great organization.

"What I really love is, this Thanksgiving they'll be making the meals themselves, right?" says Sinjari. "So basically I'm just empowering them right by giving them the items that they need, and then they're able to cook for themselves."

He says he provided all the supplies needed for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

"All the ingredients they would need to cook, whether that's stuffing, or gravy, or spices, whatever was needed, made sure that it was available," says Sinjari.

Hand in Hand Support assists and houses men suffering from addiction and guides them into recovery.

The organization's spokesperson, Elizabeth Geddes, says, "This dinner represents more than a meal—it's an opportunity for connection, healing, and a sense of home. Preparing and enjoying this meal together helps strengthen the community they’re building here."