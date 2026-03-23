Windsor police have arrested four people following a violent home invasion inside a city apartment building.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday, after receiving reports of a robbery in progress.

Investigators say four masked suspects forced their way into a unit and assaulted the occupant using a hammer and dog repellent spray. Police say a knife was also brandished during the incident. The suspects then allegedly stole personal belongings from the victim and fled.

A search of the building led officers to two suspects hiding inside a unit. A third suspect was found and arrested in the building several hours later, while a fourth suspect was found and taken into custody later that day in the 800 block of Ouellette Avenue.

A 36 year old, 20 year old and 29 year old are all charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, robbery with an offensive weapon, administering a noxious substance, and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

A 40 year old has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, and robbery with an offensive weapon.

Police say several weapons and items believed to have been used in the incident were also recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.