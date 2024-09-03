The Chatham-Kent Police Service is looking for a woman wanted in connection with a drug investigation that resulted in the seizure of $187,504 in cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

On July 30, an officer on general patrol conducted a traffic stop on King Street East, near Adelaide Street South in Chatham.

Police say the woman driving provided a Quebec driver's license that was determined to be fake, and she was arrested.

A search incident to arrest produced a valid Ontario driver's license with a photo, identifying the woman.

During her arrest, a large amount of currency and scales were observed inside the vehicle, and it was towed pending judicial authorization to search it.

A Hamilton woman, Raghdah Saad Taha Al-Janabi, was transported to police headquarters, where she was held pending a bail hearing.

The 21-year-old was charged with obstructing a peace officer, possessing forged documents with intent, and using forged documents.

As a result of the bail hearing, she was released by the court with conditions and a future court appearance of Sept. 6, 2024.

On Aug. 7, 2024, the Intelligence Unit applied for and was granted a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant for the motor vehicle.

Police say a systematic search of the motor vehicle yielded the following items:

- Cocaine with an approximate street value of $12,900;

- Methamphetamine with an approximate street value of $119,204);

- Fentanyl with an approximate street value of $55,400;

- Canadian currency, less than $2000;

- Digital scales;

- A prohibited weapon (knife); and,

- A gold watch.

As a result, the female suspect is now wanted for possession of a prohibited weapon and three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. Police advise the public not to approach or interact as they may be considered dangerous, and members of the public have no authority to detain these individuals.

If you know the whereabouts of this person or anyone on the Chatham-Kent Most Wanted List, please call Chatham-Kent Police at 911 or 519-352-1234, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information leading to the arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.