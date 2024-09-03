The Chatham-Kent Police Service is looking for a woman wanted in connection with a drug investigation that resulted in the seizure of $187,504 in cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.
On July 30, an officer on general patrol conducted a traffic stop on King Street East, near Adelaide Street South in Chatham.
Police say the woman driving provided a Quebec driver's license that was determined to be fake, and she was arrested.
A search incident to arrest produced a valid Ontario driver's license with a photo, identifying the woman.
During her arrest, a large amount of currency and scales were observed inside the vehicle, and it was towed pending judicial authorization to search it.
A Hamilton woman, Raghdah Saad Taha Al-Janabi, was transported to police headquarters, where she was held pending a bail hearing.
The 21-year-old was charged with obstructing a peace officer, possessing forged documents with intent, and using forged documents.
As a result of the bail hearing, she was released by the court with conditions and a future court appearance of Sept. 6, 2024.
On Aug. 7, 2024, the Intelligence Unit applied for and was granted a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant for the motor vehicle.
Police say a systematic search of the motor vehicle yielded the following items:
- Cocaine with an approximate street value of $12,900;
- Methamphetamine with an approximate street value of $119,204);
- Fentanyl with an approximate street value of $55,400;
- Canadian currency, less than $2000;
- Digital scales;
- A prohibited weapon (knife); and,
- A gold watch.
As a result, the female suspect is now wanted for possession of a prohibited weapon and three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
If you know the whereabouts of this person or anyone on the Chatham-Kent Most Wanted List, please call Chatham-Kent Police at 911 or 519-352-1234, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Information leading to the arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.