Hamilton PWHL team unveils inaugural jerseys ahead of debut season

HAMILTON — Hamilton’s new PWHL franchise unveiled its inaugural jerseys Thursday ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The team’s gold home threads feature burnt orange and deep red accents inspired by the city’s steel industry and sports history.

The colour scheme also pays tribute to the uniforms worn by the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the former OHL Hamilton Bulldogs and the NHL’s Hamilton Tigers.

The cream road jerseys will make their debut Dec. 5 when Hamilton visits the Montreal Victoire at Place Bell.

Hamilton will wear its home jerseys for the first time Dec. 13 against the Ottawa Charge at TD Coliseum.

The league’s three other expansion teams — Detroit, Las Vegas and San Jose — also unveiled their uniforms Thursday.

Detroit’s black jerseys feature silver and red accents, Las Vegas opted for green with gold and navy, while San Jose unveiled mandarin orange jerseys with sky blue accents.

All four teams have their city names stitched diagonally across the front, continuing a tradition established during the inaugural seasons of the league’s first eight franchises.

Official team names and logos will be revealed before the season begins and incorporated into uniforms for the 2027-28 campaign.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2026.

The Canadian Press