Hallowoof makes comeback at Malden Park this weekend

The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society is bringing back a special fundraiser that gives people and their pets a chance to get in the Halloween spirit.

As part of its 100th anniversary celebrations, the humane society will be hosting the Hallowoof Fun Run and Walk this coming weekend.

Last held in 2016, the family-friendly fundraising event will take place Sunday, October 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Malden Park in Windsor, with both a 5K Fun Run and a 1K Family Walk.

Every dollar raised through Hallowoof will support the humane society and its work of providing care, shelter, and support to animals.

Executive Director Lynnette Bain says they’re encouraging everyone to bring their furry friends.

“Some people have talked about even bringing their cat in a stroller. We have a lot of dogs registered. We even have some shelter dogs walking,” she says.

AM800-News-Halloween Headquarters-Hallowoof.jpg A flyer for the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society's Hallowoof and a free pet costume promotion at Holloween Headquarters in Windsor. (Windsor-Essex County Humane Society)

Bain says they’re also going to have a barbeque and games, and people are encouraged to dress up because there will be prizes for best dressed and best fundraiser.

“We’ve got a vendor market with some dog-friendly types of things; we’re sponsored by Royal Canin. There are going to be treat bags available and opportunities to talk about pet nutrition. We will have a photographer there; we’re going to have Windsor Fire, Windsor Library, and so many games for kids,” she says.

Anyone taking part can get a free costume for their pet by bringing a copy of their registration to Halloween Headquarters in Windsor at 4001 Legacy Park Drive, in the old PetSmart location across the road from Costco.

Click here for more on how to register.