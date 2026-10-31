Halloween safety focus: Windsor police urge drivers, parents to stay alert

Safety reminders are being passed on by the Windsor Police Service as neighbourhoods fill up Saturday with trick-or-treaters out for Halloween.

All drivers are being reminded to stay below the speed limit in residential areas as kids roam the streets going from home to home and are not always focused on the traffic.

Drivers should also watch carefully for children in costumes, especially when turning or backing up; avoid distractions like cell phones; turn on your headlights early to see and be seen; and never pass a stopped vehicle-it may be dropping off trick-or-treaters.

Windsor Police Constable Bianca Jackson says they’re asking drivers to be cautious and pay attention if you’re out on the roads Halloween night.

“Put away your phone and pay full attention on the road. Please slow down in residential neighbourhoods and prepare to stop unexpectedly,” she says. “There will be a lot of little ones, and we want them to be safe on the road and be able to return home with all their candy in hand.”

Jackson says it’s also important that parents make sure their child is visible in the dark.

“Use reflective paint if the customer is in a dark costume. Use glow sticks; those are easy to add to the costume and add a little bit of excitement. Carry a flashlight as well; those are a great addition to costumes as well,” she says.

Jackson says parents should also check the candy your child brings home.

“Make sure before your children enjoy any candy that you check it. Make sure that anything that’s unwrapped or appears to be open or suspicious, make sure you check that, and discard anything you believe is not safe for them,” she says.

Police also recommended that trick-or-treaters stick to familiar neighbourhoods and avoid houses with their lights off. Use sidewalks whenever possible, and if there are none, walk facing traffic and stay close to the edge of the road. Stay together in groups and pay attention when crossing driveways or roadways.

If your children are old enough to go out on their own, plan a route together and set a curfew. Encourage them to carry a cell phone in case they need to reach you.

Homeowners are also reminded to secure their pets and keep them away from the door to avoid unwanted surprises.