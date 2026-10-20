Halloween Headquarters supports Drouillard Place with October fundraiser

Halloween Headquarters at 4001 Legacy Park Drive, in the old PetSmart location across the road from Costco in Windsor.

One seasonal store is working to raise a little money for a Windsor organization this Halloween.

Halloween Headquarters will be supporting Drouillard Place by donating $1 to the organization from every purchase until October 31.

Anyone who comes to the store and makes a donation will also have the chance to spin a wheel to win a free costume.

Adam Morrison, business development manager with Champion Products, which owns Halloween Headquarters, says they are a family-run company.

“They want to make sure that the community knows who we are and that we are here to support them,” he says. “Whether that’s through a discount if we can help people in hard times or whether that can be through giving back to a charity that can help in a direct line.”

AM800-News-Halloween Headquarters.jpg Costumes on display at Halloween Headquarters at 4001 Legacy Park Drive, in the old PetSmart location across the road from Costco in Windsor. (Rusty Thomson)

Drouillard Place is a nonprofit, charitable organization to help meet the needs of the residents in the Drouillard and Grandview communities of Windsor’s Ford City neighbourhood.

Drouillard Place has a food bank, after-school and youth programs, and the EarlyOn Child and Family Centre, along with social work, advocacy, and support services for low-income families and individuals.

Executive Director Kate Gibb says any support they can get is wonderful to help the people they serve, which includes 150 to 200 people a month just for their food bank.

“A lot of low-income people or people that are just really struggling to financially afford life and living. The cost of rent and utilities is so outrageous, and the cost of food. The ability to offer a hand up instead of a handout is what we’re doing,” she says.

Halloween Headquarters is located at 4001 Legacy Park Drive, in the old PetSmart location across the road from Costco.