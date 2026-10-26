Halloween fundraiser in Harrow collects 700 items for food bank

(Reaching for the Stars Optimist Club of Windsor and Essex County)

The inaugural Trunk or Treat & Food Drive event in Harrow is being called a success.

The event took place on Saturday, October 24 at the Harrow Soccer Complex and was hosted by Reaching for the Stars Optimist Club of Windsor and Essex County.

Group president Shane Nespolon says just under 700 items were collected for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank in Harrow.

He says the fundraiser exceeded expectations.

“This was our first year doing this, so we weren’t quite expecting that great of a turnout, and we’re extremely pleased with what the community brought,” he says.

Nespolon, who is originally from Harrow, says it’s important and means a lot to him to give back to the Harrow community.

“For me it was going back to my home town,” says Nespolon. I graduated from St. Anthony’s grade school there in Harrow, and being able to go back and help community that I was raised in, it was very heartwarming."

He says the fundraiser will return next year.

“We’re looking to go bigger and better next year,” he says. “We should be hosting it at the same location, and we’re just super excited to come to the community of Harrow.

Nespolon says Reaching for the Stars Optimist Club also donated $1000 worth of dry goods and hygiene products, and On A Mission For The Mission donated $500 in grocery gift cards.