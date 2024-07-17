OTTAWA - A recent poll suggests fewer than one-third of Ontarians want the provincial government to intervene to end the 12-day strike at Ontario's main liquor retailer.

Meanwhile, about half are supportive of the striking union's stated goals, according to the Leger poll of 601 residents conducted last weekend.



Approximately 10-thousand workers at the LCBO walked off the job on July 5th after negotiations broke down.



Their union says bargaining is resuming today.



Awareness of the strike in Ontario is high, with 89 per cent of respondents saying they knew about it, though only 15 per cent reported being personally affected.



The union says the main issue is the province's alcohol expansion plans that would see ready-to-drink cocktails sold outside LCBO stores, which it says could lead to major job losses and drain hundreds of millions in dollars from public revenues.



The Ontario government sped up that expansion plan Monday.

