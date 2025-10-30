People across the northern Caribbean are digging out from the destruction caused by Hurricane Melissa as deaths from the storm climbed.

Emergency relief flights began landing at Jamaica's main international airport as crews worked to reach communities still isolated after they were directly hit by the Category 5 storm.

Catastrophic flooding occurred in Haiti, where dozens were dead or missing.

Eastern Cuba had blown-off roofs, downed power lines and crop damage.

Hurricane conditions were forecast to continue in the Bahamas into the morning and were expected to affect Bermuda later Thursday as the storm passes.