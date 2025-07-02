BROSSARD - The Montreal Canadiens traded defenceman Logan Mailloux to the St. Louis Blues for forward Zack Bolduc on Tuesday before NHL free agency opened.

Mailloux produced 12 goals and 21 assists in 63 games with the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket last season.

The 22-year-old right-shot blueliner added two goals and two assists in seven games with the Canadiens in the NHL.

Bolduc had 19 goals and 17 assists in 72 games with the Blues last season.

The 22-year-old from Trois-Rivières, Que., added one assist in seven playoff games.

Both players are entering the final season of their entry-level contracts.