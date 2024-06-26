Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex is going to build more homes in Windsor's Sandwich Town.

Habitat, in partnership with BK Cornerstone Design Build, will be building two new homes on Peter Street on infill lots.

The new homes will be built with a family of seven and a family of four, and once complete, they will house children ages 3 months to 10 years.

Fiona Coughlin, Chief Executive Officer of Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex, says the work in Sandwich Town is really important to them.

"It has a rich history, and it's going through a real renewal right now, and we want to be part of that," she says. "There are a number of lots and houses that can be restored, repaired, or rebuilt in Sandwich Town. So we're very fortunate to have a few lots that we're building on, and we've got two more homes coming."

Coughlin says they're adding five more homes in Sandwich Town this year.

"At least one demo to take down a boarded-up house, which we're pretty excited about. Obviously, we're very interested in getting a hold of any boarded-up houses in Sandwich Town or anywhere in the city and turning those into houses for people who need housing and also giving back to the community," she says.

Coughlin notes that these homes add value to a community.

"We actually do know that our houses actually increase the property value of the other houses on the street, so that's a really great win-win for the community,' she says.

Habitat homes are built with partner families who become homeowners and pay a geared-to-income mortgage, which is then used to build more homes.

This past February, Habitat for Humanity handed the keys over to two families for a pair of homes on Baby Street in Sandwich Town.