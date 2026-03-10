Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Essex County are investigating 'gunshots' in Harrow.

According to police, a call came in just before 9 p.m. on Monday after gunshots were heard on Gore Road.

Police say two vehicles were in the area at the time, and three parked vehicles were damaged because of the incident.

There were no injuries reported, and investigators believe there is no threat to public safety.

Essex County OPP Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.