Officials say a man carrying a rifle killed four people at a New York City office tower.
The shooting took place Monday afternoon at a midtown Manhattan office building that houses finance companies and the NFL headquarters.
The victims include an off-duty New York City police officer.
The gunman also wounded a fifth person before taking his own life.
He was identified as a Las Vegas resident.
Four other people got minor injuries attempting to flee the scene.
Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the gunman had a "documented mental health history."
The motive is still unknown.