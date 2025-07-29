Officials say a man carrying a rifle killed four people at a New York City office tower.

The shooting took place Monday afternoon at a midtown Manhattan office building that houses finance companies and the NFL headquarters.

The victims include an off-duty New York City police officer.

The gunman also wounded a fifth person before taking his own life.

He was identified as a Las Vegas resident.

Four other people got minor injuries attempting to flee the scene.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the gunman had a "documented mental health history."

The motive is still unknown.