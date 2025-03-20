Nearly a dozen charges have been laid after a gun was pulled at a St. Patrick's Day party at a Windsor bar.

Officers were called to an establishment on Tecumseh Road East near Buckingham Drive on Monday, March 17th.

Police say a patron began arguing with an employee over his bill, was escorted out, and once outside pulled out a handgun before fleeing.

No one was hurt but a suspect was quickly identified.

A 28-year old man was arrested on Tuesday by the OPP led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE) at a residence in the 1500 block of Hall Avenue.

Charges include:

- Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace

- Carrying a concealed weapon

- Possession of a restricted firearm without a licence

- Possession of a firearm while prohibited (x 5)

- Breach of probation

- Breach of recognizance under section 810

- Failure to comply with a release order

The gun that was pulled has not been located.