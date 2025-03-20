Nearly a dozen charges have been laid after a gun was pulled at a St. Patrick's Day party at a Windsor bar.
Officers were called to an establishment on Tecumseh Road East near Buckingham Drive on Monday, March 17th.
Police say a patron began arguing with an employee over his bill, was escorted out, and once outside pulled out a handgun before fleeing.
No one was hurt but a suspect was quickly identified.
A 28-year old man was arrested on Tuesday by the OPP led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE) at a residence in the 1500 block of Hall Avenue.
Charges include:
- Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Possession of a restricted firearm without a licence
- Possession of a firearm while prohibited (x 5)
- Breach of probation
- Breach of recognizance under section 810
- Failure to comply with a release order
The gun that was pulled has not been located.