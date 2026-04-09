Shovels are expected to be in the ground within the next month for the new fire station in Essex.

Council met Tuesday evening and officially awarded the project to Gulf Developments.

The $5.2-million station in Harrow will be relocated to the Harrow Sports Complex

The town had received 19 bids to complete the project, with 17 of them meeting the requirements, and the lowest bid by Gulf Developments.

The design will follow the exact layout of the newly constructed Fire Station 2, and offer the same amenities such as meeting spaces, a training room, PPE storage, technical rooms, large bays, adequate parking, and cleaning facilities.

Mayor Sherry Bondy says this is great news.

"We did do a lot of homework on this location, I know a few people are concerned about the location but we did vet a lot of different properties... this location does save us in land acquisition costs, and using the same blueprint saves us a little bit more as well."

Deputy mayor Rob Shepley says this has been a long time coming.

"I just want to say how thankful I am that we're finally going to get this last station underway. For a municipality our size having three fire stations is pretty unique, and it really speaks to the level of service that we're putting out there."

Shepley says the town has incredible firefighters across all three stations.

"They deserve to have solid, reliable facilities to work out of. This station has been a long time coming, and I'm really happy that we're able to deliver it - not just for our firefighters, but also for our residents, and I'm so happy to see this coming in under budget, and I can't wait until we can open the doors."

The new fire station will not have any impact to the existing soccer fields in the area.

Council already approved the funding for the build within the 2026 budget.