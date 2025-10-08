Warning: Contains graphic content.

Brian Marbury, 47, has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his estranged wife Sahra Bulle, 36.

Her body was found in June 2023, buried in a shallow grave behind a Huron Church Road motel Marbury rented the weekend of May 26th.

Bulle was reported missing by staff at Hiatus House, where she was living at the time.

During the 11-day trial the jury learned the couple had an abusive and tumultuous 19-year relationship.

At the time of her death, Bulle was living in Windsor and Marbury in Michigan.

She told her family she wanted to get a divorce.

Two weeks before her death, the jury learned Bulle had recently met a new man whom she was texting.

The jury also saw surveillance videos of Marbury removing what appears to be a human body in the early morning hours of May 29th.

Marbury previously pleaded guilty to causing an indignity to a human body.

This is a developing story. More to come.