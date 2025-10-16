SEATTLE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer woke up Toronto's offense as the Blue Jays hit five home runs to rebound from an early deficit, routing the Seattle Mariners 13-4 Wednesday night and closing to 2-1 in the AL Championship Series.

Julio Rodriguez's two-run, first-inning homer off Shane Bieber put Seattle ahead and stirred thoughts of a possible sweep, but Andres Gimenez sparked the comeback with a tying, two-run homer in a five-run third against George Kirby.

Springer, Guerrero, Alejandro Kirk and Addison Barger went deep as the Blue Jays totaled 2,004 feet of homers among 18 hits.

Guerrero had four hits, falling a triple short of the cycle, after going 0 for 7 as the Blue Jays lost the first two games at home.