A man from the Greater Toronto Area out on bail on attempted murder charges has been arrested in Windsor for breaching his bail conditions.

In July 2025, 29-year-old Ravindra Ramdayal was granted bail in Peel Region on multiple criminal charges, including two counts of attempted murder using a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm without a license, and occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.

As part of his release, he was ordered to reside in Windsor, where his surety lives, under house arrest, and subject to electronic monitoring.

Windsor police say that during routine monitoring, bail compliance officers determined that the man had violated the terms of his release, and on September 10, officers arrested him in the 700 block of Moy Avenue.

He has been charged with failure to comply with a release order.

Officers also arrested his surety, 31-year-old Justina Smith, who now faces a charge of facilitating a breach of a release order.

A surety is an individual who agrees to supervise someone released on bail and ensure they follow the court-imposed conditions.

The bail compliance officers are part of the Offender Management Unit, a partnership between the Windsor and LaSalle Police Services. The unit supervises high-risk individuals placed under house arrest, curfew, or electronic monitoring.

To report an individual who isn't complying with their release conditions, please contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.