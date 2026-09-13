Grove Brewing Company hosting tailgate party for first Lions game

(The Grove Brewing Company has purchased a 9,000 square-foot facility at 86 Wigle Ave in Kingsville (pictured) and plans to open the new facility in early 2022. Nov. 11, 2021 (Photo courtesy of The Grove Brewing Company))

It’s being billed as Kingsville’s biggest tailgate party.

Grove Brewing Company is hosting a party this Sunday, September 13 before the Detroit Lions open their NFL season against the New Orleans Saints.

The tailgate begins at 10 a.m. at Grove Brewing Company, located at 86 Wigle Avenue, Unit 1, and continues until the game kicks off at 1:00 p.m.

There will be free snacks courtesy of South Detroit Pizza and music from Kingsville’s own DJ Kirzy.

At kickoff, the Lions-Saints game will be shown across Grove Brewing Company’s new multi-screen outdoor tailgate experience, in addition to the 30-plus screens indoors.

Jeff Smith, owner of Grove Brewing Company, says there are a lot of Lions fans locally.

“Everybody loves football, so what we’re trying to do is not just have the game on but give people a game day experience. So we’re launching a new beer, Tailgate and Tailgate Light, and so no better way to do it than have a good old American-style tailgate party right at the Grove.”

He says they’re very excited to introduce their two new beers.

“The Tailgate Beer Series is the rice-based lager, so a little easier on the digestive system, a little less bloaty, and one of those beers that you can sit and enjoy before just about anything. And so, the idea is to get that nice approachable beer that you can enjoy a few cans before you walk into a game.”

Smith says they’re very excited.

“We’ve really worked hard. When we just about finished building, the guy doing the neon sign said, ‘hey, this reminds me of a sports bar in Florida’, and I wanted to give him a hug because that’s exactly what we were going for is that sports bar environment, not just a craft brewery. So, there’s a good 35 TV’s in there, we’ve upgraded our sound system so you can hear the broadcast, and a real big focus on the game and the party beforehand.”

Along with the party, Grove Brewing will be introducing two new beers - Tailgate Lager and Tailgate Light.

Anyone is welcome to attend and can show up to the event without any registration or cover fee.