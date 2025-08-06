A groundbreaking was held Wednesday on a multi-million dollar mixed-use development in east Windsor.

The three-phase project will see Lauzon Plaza built on the land at 1286 Lauzon Road, north of Tranby Avenue.

The plaza will feature the expansion of Multifood Supermarket to the east end. The current Crawford Avenue location will remain open.

The new plaza will also feature a new home for the Average Joes Sports Bar, other key anchor tenants, medical space, as well as a 140-unit residential development.

Qing Qing Lin, president of Lauzon Commercial Development Corp. and co-owner of Multifood Supermarket, said he was looking forward to serving east Windsor residents.

"This area is a quickly growing community, and strong local commercial potential," Lin said.

Anthony Pipolo, general manager and design consultant, NuFusion & Associates, said with the growing multicultural population, the demand is there for a grocery store to serve the area.

"I'm from the east side here, born and raised here, so 50 years of my life has been spent on this side of town, and it's nice to see and assist here. My parents who passed away several years ago would be proud and honoured to see Mr. Lin bringing this to a new chapter and offering what the community needs," Pipolo said.

Phase one will see a 60,600 sq. ft. plaza by 2026, Phase two adds a 15,000 sq. ft. commercial plaza by 2027, and Phase three adds the apartment building by 2028.

Pipolo said they are currently studying the market to determine what to build and offer.

"Two bedrooms, maybe some three bedrooms, so we're hoping that we can started with that hopefully shovel ready, maybe by the end of next year," Pipolo said.

Pipolo said a third Multifood Supermarket location is in the works to open by the end of the year on Dougall Avenue.