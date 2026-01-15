Elon Musk's X says its AI chatbot Grok won't be able to edit photos of real people in revealing clothing in places where that is illegal.

The announcement followed a backlash over sexualized images of women and children, including bans and warnings by some governments.

A statement posted on X said it has taken technological measures to stop users from editing images to show real people in bikinis, underwear and other revealing attire. It said the rule applies to paid subscribers as well as others.

It added that any image creation or editing will now be available only to paid subscribers so those who abuse the technology can be held accountable.