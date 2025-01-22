Warning: This article contains details that some may find disturbing. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Grisly new murder details have been revealed during the sentencing hearing of a Windsor woman.

The body of Dalton Bartnik still has not been located even though police believe – and the courts have accepted - he was killed on April 1, 2024.

Nzingha Plumb, 25, pleaded guilty Tuesday to being an accessory after the fact of murder.

She admitted to being in the home where Bartnik was killed in the early morning hours of April 1.

Plumb to be crown witness

According to an agreed statement of facts (ASF), Plumb and four of the co-accused were together at a home on Louis Avenue.

Between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., Plumb told the court Bartnik went downstairs with Daniel Gerow.

“Plumb could hear Bartnik screaming and what sounded like things being thrown around,” the ASF read.

After half an hour, Plumb’s boyfriend, Jeffrey Dorman, went into the basement and “... the screaming and banging noises continued, but to a lesser extent,” according to the ASF.

Plumb admitted to giving Gerow the keys to her SUV with garbage bags and bleach.

“At the time that she did so, Plumb believed that Gerow had killed Dalton Bartnik and that he required the use of the cleaning supplies and van to dispose of evidence of the murder,” the ASF continued.

Court also learned Gerow (whom the crown alleges killed Bartnik) showed Plumb two pictures of Bartnik’s body.

“Bartnik was clearly deceased in the photos,” the statement read.

Plumb was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in July 2024 along with Jeffrey Dorman, Elizabeth Gaudette, Samantha Sweetman and Daniel Gerow.

On Oct. 4, 2024, Plumb agreed to give police details of the murder in exchange for being a crown witness at trial and to get out of the South West Detention Centre.

Sentencing likely to be house arrest

At a sentencing hearing Tuesday, Assistant Crown Attorney (ACA) Meredith Gardiner and defence lawyer Bobby DiPietro Junior both asked Justice Pamela Hebner for a conditional sentence.

Specifically, they want 12 months house arrest for Plumb with GPS monitoring, followed by another 170 days with a curfew.

Both noted her “limited” involvement in the murder.

“There’s no evidence she participated in it or saw it or knew about it beforehand,” Gardiner said Tuesday.

DiPietro told the court Plumb is a mother to three children, including a two-month-old. She has a history of drug abuse, specifically methamphetamine.

He asked for an exception to the house arrest orders so Plumb could seek counselling for her addictions, her disabilities and post-traumatic stress from being in the home when Bartnik was killed.

Plumb apologizes to Bartnik family

“I will always feel grief,” Plumb said to the Bartnik family Tuesday.

“I understand my words won’t mean anything and it won’t bring Dalton back. I hope my statement and me pleading guilty will assist in finding or helping find peace and closure. I’m so very sorry.”

Court learned Plumb does not know where Bartnik’s remains were buried.

“I wish I could give you closure,” she said while looking at the large group of family members present for the hearing Tuesday.

‘Forgiveness will never come’

Five members of the Bartnik family wrote victim impact statements for Tuesday’s hearing.

“Peace does not exist for us and forgiveness will never come,” Chelsea Chalut, Dalton’s sister said to Plumb.

She described her “hilarious” brother as her best friend who turned into her sons’ favourite uncle.

“You took everything from us,” Chalut said to Plumb. “If there was even a hint of it (remorse or guilt), you would at least have the decency to give us his remains back and allow us to lay him to rest.”

Court learned Tuesday Plumb used to be best friends with Bartnik’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his two young sons.

“The situation you (Plumb) are in, not only boggles my mind, but also disappoints me beyond belief,” Sarah Mardling-Fletcher, Bartnik’s former mother-in-law, said Tuesday.

“I cannot believe that you had a hand in murdering Dalton Bartnik.”

Bartnik was described by his family as a man with a “heart of gold” and a sarcastic sense of humour.

“I have learned to hate over the last 10 months,” Elizabeth Bartnik, Dalton’s grandmother told the court.

“All I have to say to you is, karma is not your friend.”

The family members did share that Dalton struggled with substance abuse problems.

“I’m not going to sit here and say he was perfect. None of us are,” Dalton’s sister-in-law Katie Westfall told the court.

“But he only ever hurt himself. What you took from him, from his children, from his parents and from our family, can never be made right. Ever.”

“You have lied from the very beginning. Who knows if you’re telling the truth now,” Janet Chalut told the court, who concluded saying she did not agree with Plumb pleading to being an accessory.

“You still had a part in the murder of my son.”

Justice Pamela Hebner reserved judgment for Plumb until Feb. 6.

Some charges withdrawn

ACA Gardiner updated the court Tuesday on some of the co-accused in the Bartnik murder.

As previously reported by CTV News, a charge of accessory after the fact against Joey Guerard has been withdrawn.

As of Jan. 20, 2025, a charge of first-degree murder against Laura Cook has also been withdrawn by the crown.

Daniel Gerow, Jeffrey Dorman, Elizabeth Gaudette and Samantha Sweetman are all still facing first-degree murder charges, according to ACA Gardiner.

Trial dates have not been set for any of the accused.

-Reporting by CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske