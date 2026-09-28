Griffin’s homer helps Pirates beat Tigers to finish with winning record

Pittsburgh Pirates' Konnor Griffin runs the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

DETROIT (AP) — Konnor Griffin homered and the Pittsburgh Pirates recorded their first winning season in eight years with a 4-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday in the final game for both teams.

Pittsburgh (82-80), which improved by 11 wins over 2025, hadn’t finished with a record over .500 since going 82-79 in 2018.

Detroit, which made the postseason the previous two years, finished 76-86, an 11-win drop from 2025.

Griffin led off the game against River Ryan (0-1) with his sixth homer, and the Pirates doubled the lead in the second on an RBI single by Jake Mangum. Pittsburgh had the bases loaded with one out later in the inning, but Beau Brieske came out of the bullpen to get Griffin to hit into an inning-ending double play.

Pittsburgh increased the lead to 4-0 with a pair of runs in the fourth. Billy Cook’s two-out double brought home Nick Gonzales, and Griffin followed with an RBI single.

Detroit got on the board with two homers off Antwone Kelly in the seventh.

Kevin McGonigle, who had Detroit’s only hit in the first six innings - a fourth-inning single - led off with his 18th home run to make it 4-1. After Riley Greene grounded out, Eduardo Valencia homered for the second straight game.

The Tigers, though, didn’t score again. Mason Montgomery pitched the ninth for his 18th save.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch removed McGonigle in the top of the eighth, allowing him to receive a standing ovation after a season that has made him the favorite for the American League Jackie Robinson Award.

The 21-year-old finished the season hitting .278 with 18 homers, 97 runs and 95 walks, becoming the fourth rookie to finish with 95 runs and 95 walks since 1947. He joins Jim Gilliam (1953), Joe Morgan (1965) and Aaron Judge (2017).

Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds started, but came out of the game in the third inning, allowing him to play in all 162 games this season.

The game drew a crowd of 30,165, bringing Detroit’s season total to 2,322,353 - a 3.8% drop from last season.

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Dave Hogg, The Associated Press