Mohammed Al Torkmani’s son Abed drowned in May 2025 at Sandpoint Beach.

According to the statement of claim, which has not been proven in court, Al Torkmani is accusing Windsor of “prolonged indifference” and “repeated inaction” over known safety concerns at the city-owned beach.

After Al Torkmani’s death, in June, Windsor City Council voted to end swimming at Sandpoint by fencing it off.

By July, the Coroners’ office ordered the city to conduct an “aquatic safety audit” for the water off Sandpoint Beach.

According to the Lifesaving Society, Windsor should be doing an audit every five years.

It hasn’t been done since 2012.

Al Torkmani is accusing Windsor of being negligent for not protecting residents from the “well known, foreseeable and documented” dangers on the western portion of the water off Sandpoint Beach.

The western portion of the water off Sandpoint Beach has a strong undercurrent and a steep drop off point, according to the Windsor Port Authority.

“The City’s failures were a direct, proximate, and contributing cause of Abed’s death,” the statement reads.

Al Torkmani is seeking five million dollars from the court for damages, including mental distress, loss of companionship and out-of-pocket expenses for a funeral.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

CTV News has reached out to the City of Windsor for comment and the Lifesaving Society for an update on the safety audit.