The Windsor Spitfires saw their five-game winning streak snapped in a 3-1 loss to the Soo Greyhounds at the WFCU Centre Wednesday night.

Ilya Protas scored Windsor's lone goal — his 10th of the season.

Landon Miller was solid in goal for the 'Hounds, making 31 saves.

The Spits are back in action Friday night in Flint in the first game of a home-and-home set.

The Firebirds visit Windsor Sunday afternoon.