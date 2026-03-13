The Windsor Spitfires lost to the Soo Greyhounds 4-3 in overtime Thursday night at the WFCU Centre.

Anthony Cristoforo scored twice for the Spits, and Caden Harvey had the other goal.

Windsor is one point back of Flint for first place in the OHL West Division with five games remaining in the regular season.

The Spits are on the road in Sarnia Friday night.

AM800's coverage with Steve Bell begins with the pre-game show at 6:50.