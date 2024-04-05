The MPP for Windsor West will be introducing an important bill at Queen's Park next week.

Bill 173, the Intimate Partner Violence Epidemic Act 2024, would declare Intimate Partner Violence as an epidemic in Ontario.



Last summer Windsor, along with numerous county municipalities, declared IPV to be an epidemic.



Windsor Police released data in March that showed 45 per cent of all assaults locally so far in 2024 are related to cases of IPV.



IPV is a prevalent and serious issue locally, but it's also a growing concern across the province.



Gretzky is co-sponsoring Bill 173 alongside her caucus colleagues MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam, MPP Jill Andrew and MPP Peggy Sattler.



Gretzky says this past year alone in our region we've seen two deaths as a result of IPV, Sahra Bulle and Janice Madison.



There was also an inquest done in Renfrew County over the deaths of three women there, which produced 86 recommendations, and Gretzky says the main one was to declare an epidemic province-wide.



"We've had nearly 100 municipalities that have passed their own resolutions recognizing that intimate partner violence is an epidemic. And yet the provincial government is playing politics with it, playing semantics with it by saying it doesn't fit the definition of epidemic. We are in strong disagreement with that as we see a continued rise in intimate partner violence," she said.



She says it's very important to have survivors, families, advocates and community members come together during this time and show the government how important and necessary it is for the province to declare IPV an epidemic.



That's because in working alongside other advocates, Gretzky says it's become clear that the first step to making any positive change is the province making that declaration.



"To ensure that we are seeing numbers decreasing, to ensure that we have agencies that provide supports and services to women because it is largely women that are impacted by IPV. To make sure there is proper funding and supports for women and their children when they're fleeing a violent situation. We believe that you have to name it first, and you have to recognize it, in order for all of those other pieces to fall into place."



Despite the government's previous comments on the issue, Gretzky does feel the worsening situation in Ontario could lead to all party support for the bill.



"As I'm working more and more with survivors, families of victims, advocates and the experts providing the supports and services I really think that there is an opportunity here. That there is enough pressure on the government to rethink their stance on this, that there is enough municipalities that have signed on and that number continues to grow. That all of this will have the government take a second look at their stance and change the position," she stated.



The bill will be debated on Wednesday, April 10 in Toronto.



Gretzky will be joined by Fartumo Kusrow, Sahra Bulle's mother, at Queen's Park where she will talk about her experience, what her daughter went through, and how important it is for the government to take this step.

